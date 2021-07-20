‘Black Widow’ star David Harbour wants to explore a Red Guardian vs. Captain America Cold War

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2021 at 3:25 pm

Marvel Studios

One of the highlights of Marvel Studios' most recent release, Black Widow, was David Harbour's Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian. The Stranger Things veteran steals scenes as the former Soviet Union's now-past his prime answer to Captain America, and the actor can't get enough of the character.

In fact, Harbour said at a recent press conference that he'd love to see the two super soldiers duke it out in a throwback project set years ago.

"I do think that the classic Cold War thing is a really fun and funny dynamic between these two guys and the fact that they basically came up as nuclear warheads, like in an arms race together." Harbour added, "I think it's just a really great concept that could be explored further."

Alexei isn't only full of super soldier serum and vodka -- he's pretty full of himself, as well, which makes him less than reliable about his glory days as Mother Russia's great protector. This tickled the man playing him. "[H]e has all these stories about his life and about what went on. And [it's] questionable whether or not they're real," Harbour says. "And I like the explanation of like, what is real and what isn't real, and how hard he had to construct these realities for himself and how durable those realities are."

Black Widow is now in theaters and streaming via Disney+ Premiere Access.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Audio.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back