Portion of Rose Rudman trail closed

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2021 at 3:55 pm

TYLER — A portion of Tyler’s Rose Rudman trail underneath the bridge at Shiloh Road and Donnybrook Avenue is now closed and will remain so through Monday, Aug. 2, for repairs associated with the Shiloh Road Channel Reconstruction project. Officials say the project will repair the failing concrete-lined channel just south of the bridge on Shiloh, just east of Donnybrook, near the Rose Rudman Park jogging trail.

Go Back