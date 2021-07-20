Four found dead near New Summerfield

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2021 at 3:43 pm

NEW SUMMERFIELD – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson Tuesday offered an update on a quadruple homicide near New Summerfield. According to our news partner KETK, Dickson briefed media during an afternoon news conference at the scene of the crime. Dickson said a call came in at 7:44 Tuesday morning and deputies arrived at the scene at 8:20 a.m. They found one person in the driveway and three others in a nearby mobile home dead from gunshot wounds. The victims were an 18-year-old male, a 47-year-old male, a 45-year-old female, and another female of an unknown age. The teen and the woman of unknown age were mother and son. The others, he said, were involved in some kind of dating relationship.

The home is between Troup and New Summerfield on Highway 110 near CR 4719. Dickson said officials are still working to notify the families and get search warrants for the residence. All bodies will be sent to Dallas for autopsy, Dickson said. He added that a car was seen leaving the house and the driver is a “person of interest.” The car is a 2017 red Dodge Challenger (pictured at left) with the license plate LTY 9935. No other identifying information about the driver was released. The vehicle of interest was stolen, and Dickson said the person of interest is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office 903-683-2271.

