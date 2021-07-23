Meals on Wheels summer party

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2021 at 1:25 pm

TYLER — Meals on Wheels East Texas hosts a summer party this Saturday, July 24th, at its office on Robertson Road in Tyler. Organizers say they’ll have free hot dogs and hamburgers, free Pokey O’s ice cream, a Yeti cooler raffle, and other fun activities for the whole family. The event runs from 11 a.m. till around 3:00 p.m. The goal is to provide information to people who may want more information on signing up for meal services, or those interested in volunteering.

Go Back