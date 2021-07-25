Authorities capture murder suspect on 10 Most Wanted list

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2021 at 8:05 am

TYLER — A Tyler man who had been on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list has been caught. According to Tyler police, 27-year-old Dakevian Beniot Scroggins was found and arrested Saturday night around 10:15 by officers with the Texas Against Gangs Task Force, U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Taskforce, Tyler Police Department Priority Response Team, and Tyler Police Department Patrol, all without incident. Scroggins was wanted for capital murder, evading arrest/detention, and a parole violation. He is accused of fatally shooting a man during a May 13 robbery in Tyler. Scroggins had been wanted since September 2019, when officials say he violated his parole and absconded from his last known address in Tyler. His criminal history also includes felony convictions for assault against a public servant and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The murder case resulted from an incident in the 800 block of Crosby Street in Tyler, in which 33-year-old Christopher Frank Eiglebiger of Tyler was shot numerous times, according to police. Zaccheus Dunn, a 23-year old from Tyler, was previously arrested in that case and remains in the Smith County Jail on a capital murder charge.

