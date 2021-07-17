Today is Saturday July 17, 2021
7 rescued, 1 missing after Boston Harbor boating accident

Posted/updated on: July 17, 2021 at 12:00 pm
ABC

(BOSTON) -- Seven people have been rescued and one person is still missing following a boating accident in the Boston Harbor early Saturday.

At about 3 a.m. a center console boat with eight people on board hit a day marker, "causing all 8 to enter the water," the U.S. Coast Guard stated.

Officials responded to the incident and seven people were recovered, five of them transported by Boston EMS to a hospital, Boston Fire said.

The names and ages of the recovered boaters have not been released.

Now, an inter-agency search is underway for the missing boater.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
