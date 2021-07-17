Today is Saturday July 17, 2021
Tyler residents urge city council to lift ban on solar panels

Posted/updated on: July 17, 2021 at 6:31 am
Tyler residents urge city council to lift ban on solar panelsTYLER — Tyler residents are asking city council to change rules regarding solar panels. According to our news partner KETK, the council is reviewing a ban on solar panels that was put in place in 2012. The ban restricted the use of these panels. Therefore, they could only be placed where they could not be seen by the public. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Texas is one of the states with solar energy potential because of its sunny weather.



 
