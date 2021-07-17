Today is Saturday July 17, 2021
‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Posted/updated on: July 17, 2021 at 5:42 am
Advocates are calling on Congress and President Joe Biden to act quickly on legislation that would provide a path to citizenship to hundreds of thousands of young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas ordered the end to an Obama-era program that protects them from deportation. The ruling Friday keeps the program in place for existing recipients but bars the government from approving any new applications. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen ruled in favor of Texas and eight other conservative states that sued to halt the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, which provides limited protections to about 650,000 people.



 
