GOP eyes Latinos in South Texas in effort to regain Congress

Posted/updated on: July 17, 2021 at 5:39 am
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — In Republicans’ bid to retake control of Congress, a traditionally Democratic stretch of south Texas has quietly become a top battleground. The GOP is zeroing in on a trio of House seats in the region as key targets heading into next year’s midterm elections. They include the 15th congressional district, which hasn’t sent a Republican to Washington since its creation in 1903. But a GOP newcomer came within 3 points of winning there in 2020. Republican leaders believe the party is on the precipice of a political realignment among Hispanic voters in communities along the southern border.



 
