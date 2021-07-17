Today is Saturday July 17, 2021
CDC exempts unaccompanied migrant children from deportation

Posted/updated on: July 17, 2021 at 5:36 am
DALLAS (AP) — Federal health officials have ordered the exemption of unaccompanied migrant children from a ban on migrants seeking asylum at the U.S. border. In an order issued Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a temporary exception ordered in February from a total asylum ban issued in October. The Trump administration cited concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic to justify the order. But with COVID-19 vaccination rates climbing, the change suggests that the Biden administration is considering a gradual lifting of the asylum ban. A Justice Department attorney signaled the change during a court hearing Tuesday in Fort Worth.



 
