2021 Rose Festival Kickoff

Posted/updated on: July 16, 2021 at 9:43 pm

TYLER — After missing a year due to the pandemic, the Texas Rose Festival is back. A kickoff party was held Friday evening at Tyler’s Willow Brook Country Club. The event began the countdown to the 88th annual festival and served to welcome out-of-town guests who are part of the activity. It was also announced that general public ticket sales begin September 1 through the Cowan Center box office. The kickoff was additionally held to thank the festival’s volunteers and sponsors along with the kickoff committee and hosts. This year’s Rose Festival is October 14-17. The theme is “Secrets of the Garden.”

