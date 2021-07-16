Today is Friday July 16, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


2021 Rose Festival Kickoff

Posted/updated on: July 16, 2021 at 9:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

2021 Rose Festival KickoffTYLER — After missing a year due to the pandemic, the Texas Rose Festival is back. A kickoff party was held Friday evening at Tyler’s Willow Brook Country Club. The event began the countdown to the 88th annual festival and served to welcome out-of-town guests who are part of the activity. It was also announced that general public ticket sales begin September 1 through the Cowan Center box office. The kickoff was additionally held to thank the festival’s volunteers and sponsors along with the kickoff committee and hosts. This year’s Rose Festival is October 14-17. The theme is “Secrets of the Garden.”



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design