Today is Friday July 16, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Dallas resident returns from Nigeria with case of monkeypox

Posted/updated on: July 16, 2021 at 5:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) – A Dallas resident has been hospitalized in stable condition under isolation after returning from Nigeria with the first-ever Texas case of monkeypox. In a Friday statement, federal and state health officials said the traveler arrived at Dallas Love Field on July 9 from Atlanta after an overnight flight from Nigeria. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk to others on the flights and in the airport is low, but efforts are underway to contact his fellow passengers. Monkeypox is a rare viral pox-like disease from the smallpox family, only milder. One case in 100 can be fatal.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design