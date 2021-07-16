Today is Friday July 16, 2021
Judge orders end to DACA, current enrollees safe for now

Posted/updated on: July 16, 2021 at 5:10 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – A federal judge in Texas has approved a request by a group of states to end an Obama-era program that shielded young immigrants from deportation. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen ruled Friday in favor of Texas and eight other conservative states that had sued to halt the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, which provides limited protections to about 650,000 people. The ruling halts new approvals, but those already enrolled will keep their protections for now. The states argued DACA was unconstitutional. Supporters of DACA had argued the states lacked the standing to sue.



 
