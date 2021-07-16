Roberts urges vaccinations as COVID-19 cases rise

Posted/updated on: July 16, 2021 at 3:40 pm

TYLER — The nationwide rise in COVID-19 cases has hit East Texas. NET Health’s George Roberts says the number of positive cases in the region is increasing. He adds that the number of patients in Tyler hospitals doubled over the last week — going from 45 a week ago Thursday to 85 this past Thursday. Roberts also notes that the Delta variant has arrived in the East Texas region — and appears to be the number one cause of the spikes in his coverage area. He additionally says according to state health officials, the Delta variant is now making up roughly 50 per cent of the state’s positive cases. Roberts’s advice: the same as it’s been for months — get vaccinated.

