Suspect in multiple sex assaults likely won’t face jury until spring

Posted/updated on: July 16, 2021 at 2:31 pm

TYLER – A Tyler man who prosecutors say may have sexually assaulted dozens of teenage girls will likely not have his day in court until at least April of next year. According to our news partner KETK, 24-year-old Luis Ortiz is facing six charges of sexual misconduct. He faces up to life in prison if convicted. Ortiz allegedly posed as a teenager online and would reportedly send graphic messages to minors on social media. At a hearing last August, Smith County prosecutors said they were investigating 66 potential victims. At Friday’s status hearing, defense attorney Matt Bingham said he was told by prosecutors that there was still another hard drive worth of data to examine and it would take a significant amount of time.

