City appoints new director of utilities

City appoints new director of utilitiesTYLER — The City of Tyler has appointed Kate Dietz director of utilities. Dietz has served as the Tyler Water Utilities Systems manager for the last 3 years. Her appointment will be ratified by the City Council at its next meeting on July 28. In her new position, Dietz will direct all engineering and activities of the city’s Water and Wastewater Departments, according to a news release. Dietz currently serves as the Northeast Texas Trustee to the Texas American Water Works Association and is a board member of the East Texas Regional Water Planning Group.



 
