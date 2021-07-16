Today is Friday July 16, 2021
Kilgore College hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Posted/updated on: July 16, 2021 at 1:25 pm
Kilgore College hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinicsKILGORE — Kilgore College will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the community, with the first one from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 19. It’s set for the carpeted gym of Parks Fitness Center on the Kilgore campus. Additional dates for the KC clinics are Monday, Aug. 9; Tuesday, Aug. 31; and Tuesday, Sept. 21. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Face coverings are required inside the clinic. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. Click here for more information.



 
