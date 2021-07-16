Blood drives scheduled in Flint, Tyler

Posted/updated on: July 16, 2021 at 1:26 pm

EAST TEXAS — Blood drives are set for Sunday at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Flint and July 27 at UT Health Science Center at Tyler. Carter BloodCare’s Linda Goelzer says the blood supply is maintaining hospital demand right now — but not allowing for any reserve. The pandemic, the after-effects of the winter freeze, and the slow summer months are continuing to create challenges. Both drives are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, and appointments are encouraged. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Bob Dockter at (903) 894-7647 regarding the Flint drive or Jared Seigler at (903) 877-7784 with regard to the UTHSCT event.

Go Back