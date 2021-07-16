Lil Durk exchanges gunfire with armed home intruders

Posted/updated on: July 16, 2021 at 10:30 am

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Lil Durk was the victim of an attempted home invasion on Thursday, with TMZ reporting the "Backdoor" rapper exchanged gunfire with the suspects.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation told the outlet that Durk, 28, and his girlfriend, India Cox, were awakened around 5 a.m. by the armed intruders who were trying to break into their Braselton, Georgia, home. The two were able to defend themselves.

Investigators say both Durk and Cox both had access to firearms at the time and fired at the intruders, with the confrontation escalating into a shootout. Neither the two-time Grammy nominee nor his girlfriend were injured.

Police were unable to determine how many people attempted to break into Durk's home and are investigating the incident as an alleged home invasion and aggravated assault.

TMZ says they attempted to speak with the rapper's attorney, Nicole Moorman, who declined to comment on the matter.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is encouraged to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back