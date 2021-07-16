Today is Friday July 16, 2021
Jason Sudeikis wears shirt supporting racially abused UK soccer players to ‘Ted Lasso’ premiere

Posted/updated on: July 16, 2021 at 10:27 am
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In Ted LassoJason Sudeikis plays an unlikely American soccer coach in the U.K. who'll stop at nothing to support his down-and-out players. And in real life, he just did the same thing, by wearing a shirt with the names of three U.K. soccer stars. 

Attending Thursday night's Ted Lasso season 2 premiere in Los Angeles, Sudekis wore a black shirt with white lettering reading "Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo" -- referring to Jadon SanchoMarcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka -- three Black players who were racially abused online after key kicks cost England the game against Italy in Sunday's European Championship final at Wembley Stadium in London.

The BBC reports five people have been arrested for what U.K. police described as, "a torrent of racist comments" aimed at the trio.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
