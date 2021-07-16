Gigi Hadid quietly replaces Chrissy Teigen in Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’

Posted/updated on: July 16, 2021 at 9:58 am

Darren Barnet as Paxton/Netflix

Gigi Hadid has replaced Chrissy Teigen in a voiceover role in Netflix's comedy Never Have I Ever, in the wake of Teigen's cyberbullying scandal.

Hadid can be heard throughout the third episode of the season titled "...opened a textbook," which centers on Darren Barnet's hunky high-schooler, Paxton. In the episode's open, he's shown staring at a poster of a bikini-clad Hadid.

"This is Paxton Hall-Yoshida," Hadid says. "He is a 16-year-old boy from Sherman Oaks, California, and I am model, designer, activist, and a former 16-year-old from California, Gigi Hadid."

A quick montage of Hadid posing on the red carpet follows.

“You may be asking yourself, 'Why is Old Gigers taking time out of her busy skedge to narrate the story of a 16-year-old boy?' Believe it or not, I relate to this kid. We're both constantly underestimated because people only see us as sex symbols."

She adds, "When scientists declare your face to be perfectly symmetrical, that's all everyone thinks you have to offer the world...[But] we have some much more going on inside. At least that's true for me..."

Teigen lost the gig -- as well as endorsement deals, and her unofficial title as the Mayor of Twitter -- after it was revealed she'd cyberbullied a then-teenaged Courtney Stodden.

Teigen recently made a lengthy Instagram post in which she claimed to have been sitting around the house depressed for being "cancelled." In it, she claimed, "...I could use some time off my couch!"

In that post, she didn't mention that she, husband John Legend and their two children had just returned from a trip to Italy.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back