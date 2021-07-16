Nestle debuts pumpkin spice cookie dough and other new seasonal treats

Nestlé Toll House

(NEW YORK) -- For anyone who prefers cool crisp autumn air and warm baking spices, there's a new treat hitting shelves this fall that will make the change of the season an extra sweet transition.

Nestlé Toll House announced its all-new seasonal cookie doughs and Morsels & More flavors and yes, that means pumpkin spice.

In addition to the fan-favorite seasonal coffee drink flavor, there will also be a classic and nostalgic flavor combo -- peanut butter and jelly.

Check out the full lineup of offerings below that will be available starting in August for a limited time at grocery stores and retailers nationwide:

PB&J Cookie Dough: A combination of peanut butter cookie dough and sweet strawberry-flavored pieces.

Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough: Pumpkin spice-flavored cookie dough mixed with premier white morsels.

Pumpkin Spice Latte Flavored Morsels & More: A one-of-a-kind assortment of premier white morsels, mini coffee biscuits and pumpkin spice-flavored chunks.

Cinnamon Roll Cookie Dough: Cinnamon sugar cookie dough mixed with naturally flavored cream cheese pieces.

Trick or Treats Cookie Dough: Indulgent fudge cookie dough topped with festive Halloween sprinkles.

