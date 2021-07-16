Today is Friday July 16, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Nestle debuts pumpkin spice cookie dough and other new seasonal treats

Posted/updated on: July 16, 2021 at 5:23 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Nestlé Toll House

(NEW YORK) -- For anyone who prefers cool crisp autumn air and warm baking spices, there's a new treat hitting shelves this fall that will make the change of the season an extra sweet transition.

Nestlé Toll House announced its all-new seasonal cookie doughs and Morsels & More flavors and yes, that means pumpkin spice.

In addition to the fan-favorite seasonal coffee drink flavor, there will also be a classic and nostalgic flavor combo -- peanut butter and jelly.

Check out the full lineup of offerings below that will be available starting in August for a limited time at grocery stores and retailers nationwide:

PB&J Cookie Dough: A combination of peanut butter cookie dough and sweet strawberry-flavored pieces.

Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough: Pumpkin spice-flavored cookie dough mixed with premier white morsels.

Pumpkin Spice Latte Flavored Morsels & More: A one-of-a-kind assortment of premier white morsels, mini coffee biscuits and pumpkin spice-flavored chunks.

Cinnamon Roll Cookie Dough: Cinnamon sugar cookie dough mixed with naturally flavored cream cheese pieces.

Trick or Treats Cookie Dough: Indulgent fudge cookie dough topped with festive Halloween sprinkles.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design