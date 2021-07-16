Today is Friday July 16, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


18-year-old joining Blue Origin’s 1st passenger spaceflight

Posted/updated on: July 16, 2021 at 4:39 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – An 18-year-old from the Netherlands is about to become the youngest person in space. The rocket company Blue Origin announced Thursday that Oliver Daemen will launch with founder Jeff Bezos instead of a $28 million auction winner. The teen tourist will rocket away next week with an aviation pioneer who will become the oldest person in space at age 82. It will be Blue Origin’s first flight with passengers on board. The teen’s father had bid on a seat during last month’s auction. Blue Origin says the yet-to-be-identified winner of the charity auction has a scheduling conflict and will take future flight.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design