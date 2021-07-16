Today is Friday July 16, 2021
Robert Shaw, an AP bureau chief in 3 US states, dies

DALLAS (AP) – Robert Shaw, whose more than 40-year career with The Associated Press included leading news coverage in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Indiana, has died. He was 79. Shaw’s daughter, Erin Moore, says he died Thursday in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Shaw was the bureau chief in Little Rock, Arkansas, when he retired from the AP in 2007. He covered everything from plane crashes to hurricanes to politics and entertainment during his career. Shaw was known as a perfectionist in his news coverage, as well as a leader focused on the wellbeing of his staff.



 
