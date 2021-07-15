Panthers, OT Taylor Moton reach four-year, $72M extension, sources say

The Carolina Panthers and offensive tackle Taylor Moton agreed to a mammoth four-year, $72 million extension that includes $43 million guaranteed at signing, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday.

The blockbuster deal, announced by the team only as a multiyear extension, beats Thursday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline for franchise players to sign extensions.

Moton, 26, became the starting right tackle in 2018 and has started every game for Carolina over the past three seasons.

“He’s an excellent player,” coach Matt Rhule said late last season. “He’s an excellent professional. He’s an even better person. When we talk about the brand, he’s all of that.”

The Panthers selected 6-foot-5, 325-pound Moton in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Western Michigan.

