Steelers’ Dwayne Haskins injured by wife, who faces a domestic violence charge

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2021 at 7:43 pm

By BROOKE PRYOR

The wife of Dwayne Haskins faces a domestic violence charge stemming from an alleged assault involving the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback that occurred in a Las Vegas hotel room earlier this month.

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins faces a felony charge of battery and domestic violence resulting in bodily harm stemming from the alleged altercation on July 3 at The Cosmopolitan.

Gondrezick-Haskins is accused of punching Haskins in the mouth, according to the police report obtained by ESPN.

Haskins, 24, reportedly had a split upper lip and a missing tooth and suffered other injuries to his mouth that would require dental work to repair his teeth.

Haskins posted on Instagram on Thursday, however, that he is not missing any teeth.

“I appreciate the concern… however I have all of my teeth,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “Don’t believe everything you read. Peace.”

Police were called to the hotel around 2:30 a.m. PT, and Haskins was taken to the hospital for the facial injury.

Gondrezick-Haskins told police that the pair married in March and were in Las Vegas to celebrate with friends and renew their vows. At some point in the evening, there was a verbal argument between the couple about Haskins and his friends not waiting for his wife and her friends to go to a nightclub. It escalated when she allegedly hit Haskins in the mouth.

Haskins said he remembered getting into a fight with his wife but didn’t remember getting punched in the mouth. In searching the room, officers found a piece of tooth and blood.

“We are aware of the situation but will have no comment,” the Steelers said Thursday when asked for comment.

Haskins, a 2019 first-round pick by the Washington Football Team, signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in January in hopes of reviving his NFL career.

