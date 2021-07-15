Today is Thursday July 15, 2021
“It was not a smart family decision…”: Ashton Kutcher reveals Mila Kunis nixed his Virgin Galactic trip to space

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2021 at 4:59 pm
George Pimentel/Getty Images

Actor and successful investor Ashton Kutcher apparently had the dough to go to space aboard one of Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic flight to space, but his wife, Mila Kunis, scrubbed his launch. 

Kutcher revealed to the business channel Cheddar in an on-camera interview, "When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children. So I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic, and I was supposed to be on the next flight. But I will not be on the next flight."

The former That '70s Show star then added defiantly, "But, at some point, I'm going to space."

Apparently, Kutcher listened to Kunis this time, but, thankfully, not when the actress told her husband that she thought some of Kutcher's earliest investments -- Bitcoin, Airbnb and Uber -- -- weren't worth backing. 

As Kunis explained during a recent appearance on Stephen Colbert's The Late Show, "He is also really smart at knowing that, sometimes, you shouldn't listen to your wife."

The Four Good Days star told Colbert that she initially thought Bitcoin was "a horrible idea," and said of a then-fledgling Uber, "You're going to put me in a car with a stranger? What is wrong with you?"

Kunis then confessed, "I've never been happier to be wrong,"

Ashton considered her input, but invested anyway -- and that paid off big time. It's no wonder he could afford the reportedly $250,000-a-seat flight.

 

