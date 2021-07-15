What we know about the victims of the Surfside building collapse

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2021 at 3:58 pm

(SURFSIDE, Fla.) -- From elderly couples to young children, more information is emerging about the victims of the building collapse in Surfside, Florida.

At least 95 people have been confirmed dead, and 14 others remain potentially unaccounted for since the Champlain Towers South, a 12-story oceanfront condominium, partially collapsed before dawn on June 24. A massive search and rescue mission has shifted to one of recovery, as officials said all efforts to find survivors have been exhausted.

Local police and relatives have identified many of the victims.

Stacie Dawn Fang, 54

Stacie Dawn Fang, who lived in apartment No. 1002 of the Champlain Towers South, was the first victim to be identified in the tragedy.

The 54-year-old mother and her 15-year-old son, Jonah Handler, were both pulled from the rubble alive on June 24, just hours after the collapse. A man walking his dog near the scene spotted Handler in the debris and alerted first responders.

"We could hear someone screaming, yelling, making noise," Nicholas Balboa told ABC News. "He was putting his hands up through the rubble, saying, 'Don't leave me, don't leave me.' That's when I signaled firefighters to get over here."

The mother and son were transported to a local hospital, where Fang later died. Her identity was released by the Miami-Dade Police Department on June 26.

"There are no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Stacie," Fang's family told ABC News in a statement. "The members of the Fang and Handler family would like to express our deepest appreciation for the outpouring of sympathy, compassion and support we have received. The many heartfelt words of encouragement and love have served as a much-needed source of strength during this devastating time. On behalf of Stacie's son, Jonah, we ask you now to please respect our privacy to grieve and to try to help each other heal."

Antonio Lozano, 83, and Gladys Lozano, 79

The bodies of 83-year-old Antonio Lozano and his wife, 79-year-old Gladys Lozano, were recovered from the wreckage by first responders on June 24 and June 25, respectively. They were both identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on June 26.

The couple lived in apartment No. 903 of the Champlain Towers South.

They were married for 59 years and always used to spar over who would die first, with neither willing to live without the other, according to the couple's grandson, Brian Lozano.

"It's tragic, but it's strangely unsettling that I have peace knowing they would constantly play argue about who would pass first," Brian Lozano told ABC News in a statement. "But in the end ... they got what they both wanted. Each other."

"Both were avid donators to non profit organizations especially to cancer since my grandmother lost her mother to the sickness," he added. "Always providing for anyone who's in need or just to spark a smile on someone's face. Their souls were truly beautiful and are now blessed."

The couple's son, Sergio Lozano, said he lived in the tower across from his parents and had dinner with them the night before the deadly disaster. He said he heard a rumble at around 1 a.m. local time and got out of bed to look out on the balcony of his unit.

"I tell [my wife], 'It's not there,'" Sergio Lozano told Miami ABC affiliate WPLG. "And she's yelling, 'What do you mean?' 'My parents' apartment is not there, it's gone!' and I just ran downstairs."

Manuel LaFont, 54

Manuel LaFont's body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on June 25 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on June 26. The 54-year-old lived in apartment No. 804 of the Champlain Towers South.

LaFont's ex-wife, Adriana LaFont, said she picked up the kids from his apartment the night of June 23, just hours before the collapse.

Leon Oliwkowicz, 80, and Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74

The body of 80-year-old Leon Oliwkowicz was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on June 26 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department the following day. The body of his 74-year-old wife, Christina Beatriz Elvira, was recovered and identified on June 27.

The couple lived in apartment No. 704 of the Champlain Towers South, their daughter told WPLG.

Anna Ortiz, 46; Luis Bermudez, 26; Frank Kleiman, 55; Jay Kleiman, 52; and Nancy Levin, 76

The bodies of 46-year-old Anna Ortiz and her son, 26-year-old Luis Bermudez, were both recovered from the wreckage by first responders on June 26 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department the next day.

Ortiz had just gotten married to Frank Kleiman, 55, and they lived with Bermudez in the Champlain Towers South. Frank Kleiman's body was recovered and identified on June 28.

Ortiz's family told ABC News that the mother and son were found together and that they are certain she ran to be by his side, saying she was "always his protector."

Ortiz's sister said it was agonizing not knowing whether her loved ones were still trapped and in pain.

"I didn't have the certainty. Are they alive or dead? Now I know they are OK," Nicole Ortiz told ABC News in an interview.

Ortiz's mother said she was a wonderful mom.

"It's hard. I know this will take time," Josefina Enriquez told ABC News in an interview. "I know she left with her son, and they had a beautiful, amazing life."

"Those are the memories that will stick," she added. "Their love for each other -- that's what I walk away with."

The bodies of Frank Kleiman's brother, 52-year-old Jay Kleiman, and their mother, 76-year-old Nancy Levin, were both recovered on July 5 and identified the following day.

Levin had previously served as the vice president of the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association's board, resigning in September 2019 along with the president over frustration with objections to repairs in the building's 40-year recertification process, according to The New York Times. She had lived in the building since it opened in 1981.

Jay Kleiman, who lived in Puerto Rico, was in Florida for a friend's funeral and was staying with his mother in her apartment on the same floor as his brother, according to the Miami Herald.

Marcus Joseph Guara, 52; Anaely Rodriguez, 42; Lucia Guara; 10; and Emma Guara, 4

Marcus Joseph Guara's body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on June 26 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on June 28. He was 52.

The body of his wife, 42-year-old Anaely Rodriguez, and their two daughters, 10-year-old Lucia Guara and 4-year-old Emma Guara, were all recovered and identified on June 30.

The family of four lived in the Champlain Towers South and attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church, just a few blocks away, according to the Miami Herald.

"They were very connected to the church community," Juan Sosa, who has been the pastor at the church for 10 years, told the paper.

Michael David Altman, 50

Michael David Altman's body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on June 28. He was 50.

Altman lived in apartment No. 1101 of the Champlain Towers South, according to WPLG.

Hilda Noriega, 92

The body of 92-year-old Hilda Noriega was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on June 29 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department the next day.

Noriega lived in the Champlain Towers South, according to her grandson, Michael Noriega, who had told ABC News the day before she was recovered that their family was holding out hope she would be alive. The family had spotted a birthday card and photographs belonging to her amid the rubble, just feet away from where they were praying together.

Andreas Giannitsopoulos, 21

Andreas Giannitsopoulos' body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on June 30. He was 21.

Giannitsopoulos was a student at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, where he was majoring in economics. The Texas native was visiting his father's best friend, Manuel LaFont, in Surfside at the time of the collapse, according to Giannitsopoulos' family. LaFont's body was also recovered from the scene.

"To put it simply, to know Andreas was to love Andreas," Giannitsopoulos' family told ABC News in a statement. "He was kind, compassionate, dedicated and loving. He put others first always and never hesitated to do so. Andreas was a strong Greek Orthodox believer who is now in heaven with God and his godfather. He spent his life teaching others how to be selfless in everything they do. His family is hoping people will live with honor on remembrance of Andreas."

Magaly Elena Delgado, 80

The body of Magaly Delgado was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on June 30 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department the following day. She was 80.

Delgado lived on the ninth floor of the Champlain Towers South. Born in Cuba, she moved to the United States in 1961 and "worked all her life," her daughter, Magaly Ramsey, told WPLG.

Ramsey, who is Delgado's only child and lives in Jupiter, some 85 miles north of Surfside, described her mother as "independent" and "strong as can be." She loved to travel and "was really living her best life right now," according to Ramsey.

"She loved being at the beach, and she loved her two grandchildren," Ramsey told WPLG.

Delgado was "adored" by her grandchildren, though she "was not your typical abuelita," Ramsey said.

"She was like, 'Get up, work, go to church!' You know, she was like, 'Let's be strong! You guys can do it! You come from a strong family!'" Ramsey recalled. "But they adored that about her as well."

Bonnie Epstein, 56, and David Epstein, 58

Bonnie Epstein's body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on June 30 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 2. She was 56.

The body of her husband, 58-year-old David Epstein, was recovered on July 2 and identified on July 4.

The Epsteins lived together on the ninth floor of the Champlain Towers South, their son told WPLG.

Claudio Bonnefoy, 85, and Maria Obias-Bonnefoy, 69

The bodies of 85-year-old Claudio Bonnefoy and his wife, 69-year-old Maria Obias-Bonnefoy, were both recovered from the wreckage by first responders and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 2.

The couple had lived together on the 10th floor of the Champlain Towers South for the past 16 years, according to their niece, Bettina Obias.

Obias said her uncle and aunt had good jobs and traveled the world. Bonnefoy was a lawyer for the United Nations, while Obias-Bonnefoy was a budget officer for the International Monetary Fund.

Obias had arrived in Miami just hours after the disaster on a last-minute trip to visit her uncle and aunt. She received a text early that morning notifying her that their building had partially collapsed. She said her aunt was like a second mother to her.

"I screamed and cried," Obias told ABC News in an interview.

Graciela Cattarossi, 48; Gino Cattarossi, 89; Graciela Cattarossi, 86; and Andrea Cattarossi, 56

Graciela Cattarossi's body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 2. She was 48.

She worked as a lifestyle photographer in Miami and lived with her parents in apartment No. 501 of the Champlain Towers South.

The bodies of her parents, 89-year-old Gino Cattarossi and 86-year-old Graciela Cattarossi, were both recovered on July 6 and identified the next day.

Their other daughter, 56-year-old Andrea Cattarossi, was visiting from Argentina when the building partially collapsed, according to WPLG. Her body was recovered on July 5 and identified on July 8.

Gonzalo Torres, 81

The body of 81-year-old Gonzalo Torres was recovered from the wreckage by first responders and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 2.

Torres lived with his wife, Maria Torres, in apartment No. 912 of the Champlain Towers South. Like many of the other victims, the couple was part of the congregation at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Miami Beach. The Cattarossi and Guara families were also among those who attended the church.

Maria Torres is still missing.

Tzvi Ainsworth, 68, and Ingrid Ainsworth, 66

The bodies of 68-year-old Tzvi Ainsworth and his wife, 66-year-old Ingrid Ainsworth, were recovered from the wreckage by first responders and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department both on July 5.

The Ainsworths lived together in the Champlain Towers South. They had just celebrated the birth of two new grandchildren. Their son in South Africa recently had a baby, and their other son in Florida had a baby just days before the disaster, their niece, Chana Harrel, told the AP.

The couple attended a small synagogue in Surfside led by Rabbi Aryeh Citron.

"We have to realize that God's ways are mysterious. There is really no answer for this now," Citron told WPLG. "What rabbis and clergy have to do in these situations, what I find, is to just be there for the family."

Francis Fernandez Plasencia, 67

Francis Fernandez Plasencia's body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 5 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department the following day. She was 67.

Plasencia was a mother to three adult children: Erika, Pablo and Christina. She didn't live in the Champlain Towers South but was staying there with two friends in apartment No. 411 when the building partially collapsed, family members told WPLG.

The New York Times has identified those friends as Margarita "Maggie" Vasquez Bello and Rosa Saez. Bello's body was also recovered from the scene, while Saez remains missing.

Margarita Vasquez Bello, 68

The body of 68-year-old Margarita "Maggie" Vasquez Bello was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 10 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department the next day.

Bello lived in Pinecrest, an affluent suburb of Miami, but would stay in Surfside at the Champlain Towers South during the summer, her family told WPLG.

Bello's friends, Francis Fernandez Plasencia and Rosa Saez, were in the apartment with her at the time of the collapse, according to The New York Times. Plasencia's body was also recovered from the scene, while Saez is still missing.

Simon Segal, 80

The body of 80-year-old Simon Segal was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 6 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department the next day.

He lived in apartment No. 1203 of the Champlain Towers South, according to WPLG.

The Cuban native was a structural engineer who held multiple degrees, including from New York's Cornell University. He also taught at Florida International University, his family told ABC News.

Segal loved traveling, movie nights with his family, swimming in the ocean and going for walks on the beach. He was "80 going on 50," they said.

"His family will miss him greatly," they told ABC News in a statement.

Elaine Sabino, 71, and Richard Augustine, 77

Elaine Sabino's body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 6 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department the next day. She was 71.

Sabino lived in a penthouse apartment in the Champlain Towers South with her friend, Richard Augustine.

Augustine's body was recovered on July 6 and identified on July 11. He was 77.

Sabino worked as a flight attendant for JetBlue and was known for her bubbly personality and love of glitter, rhinestones and sequins, according to her family.

Sabino's daughter, Stephanie McManus, described her as a "beloved mother, sister and friend" and a "vibrant and strong woman."

"Her greatest passion is seeing the world and meeting with old and new friends no matter where they are," McManus told ABC News in a statement. "Our hearts are broken."

Dr. Gary Cohen, 58

The body of 58-year-old Dr. Gary Cohen was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 7 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department the following day.

Cohen, a physiatrist and attending physician at a Veterans Affairs medical center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was in Florida to visit his terminally ill father and was staying at his brother's apartment in the Champlain Towers South. His brother, Dr. Brad Cohen, is still missing, according to the family.

Juan Alberto Mora Jr., 32; Juan Alberto Mora Sr., 80; and Ana Mora, 70

Juan Alberto Mora Jr.'s body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 7 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department the next day. He was 32.

Mora lived in Chicago but was in Surfside visiting his parents, who lived in the Champlain Towers South. The bodies of his father, Juan Alberto Mora Sr., and his mother, Ana Mora, were both recovered on July 7 and then identified on June 9 and June 10, respectively.

Dr. Ruslan Manashirov, 36, and Nicole Dawn Doran, 43

Dr. Ruslan Manashirov's body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 7 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department the following day. He was 36.

The body of his wife, 43-year-old Nicole Dawn Doran, was recovered on July 9 and identified on July 12.

Manashirov, a New York City native, moved to Florida a couple years ago where he met his future wife, Doran. The couple got married in May and moved to the Champlain Towers South to be closer to work. Manashirov was a neurologist and family doctor at ClareMedica of South Miami, his sister, Valery Manashirova, told New York ABC station WABC.

"It was a beautiful wedding," she said. "They were so happy."

She said the newlyweds "were just starting their lives" together when the condominium partially collapsed. They lived on the seventh floor of the building.

Doran, a Pittsburgh native, worked as a physician's assistant, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Harold Rosenberg, 52, and Benny Weisz, 31

The body of 52-year-old Harold "Harry" Rosenberg was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 7 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department the next day.

Rosenberg had recently moved from New York to Florida after losing his wife to cancer and both parents to COVID-19 over the past year, according to The Associated Press.

He lived in apartment No. 212 of the Champlain Towers South. His daughter, Malky Weisz, and her husband, Benny Weisz, were visiting from Brooklyn, New York, when the building partially collapsed, according to The New York Times.

Benny Weisz's body was recovered on July 8 and identified the next day. He was 31.

Malky Weisz remains missing.

Gloria Machado, 71

Gloria Machado's body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 7 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department the following day. She was 71.

Machado lived on the 11th floor of the Champlain Towers South, according to The New York Times.

Maria Teresa Rovirosa, 58, and Richard Rovirosa, 60

The body of 58-year-old Maria Teresa Rovirosa was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 7 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 9.

The body of her husband, 60-year-old Richard Rovirosa, was recovered on July 9 and identified on July 10.

Maria and Richard, whom family and friends affectionately called "Maituca" and "Ricky," lived on the third floor of the Champlain Towers South. They were parents to two adult daughters according to The Miami Herald.

The two were a "perfect match," their friend, Monika Mucarsel Gressier, told The Associated Press.

Luis Pettengill, 36; Sophia López Moreira, 36; Luis Lopez Moreira III, 3; and Leidy Vanessa Luna Villalba, 23

Luis Pettengill's body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 7 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 9. He was 36.

The body of his wife, 36-year-old Sophia López Moreira, was recovered on July 8 and later identified. She was the sister of the first lady of Paraguay, Silvana López Moreira.

The bodies of their three young children, 9-year-old Alexia Maria Pettengill Lopez Moreira, 6-year-old Anna Sophia Pettengill Lopez Moreira, and 3-year-old Luis Lopez Moreira III, were all recovered on July 7. The son was identified on July 9, while the two daughters were identified on July 11.

The body of the family's nanny, 23-year-old Leidy Vanessa Luna Villalba, was also recovered on July 7 and identified on July 9.

All six were Paraguayan nationals.

Villalba attended nursing school at the Universidad San Lorenzo before coming to the United States to work for the family and help raise funds needed to finish her degree, according to The Washington Post.

"Leidy is more, much more, than one of the hundreds of people," her cousin, Nilda Villalba, told the paper. "She's the joy of our lives, a dreamer, a doer. She had a happiness that overtook everyone. She was someone who pushed you to achieve your dreams."

Vishai Patel, 42; Bhavna Patel, 36; and Aishani Gia Patel, 1

The bodies of 42-year-old Vishai Patel and his wife, 36-year-old Bhavna Patel, were both recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 6 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 9.

The couple lived in the Champlain Towers South with their 1-year-old daughter, Aishani Patel, and were expecting their second child. Aishani's body was also recovered on July 6 and identified on July 13.

The Patels had moved to the condominium two years ago for the ocean views and attended Shri Mariamman Temple in Opa-locka, according to the Miami Herald.

Deborah Berezdivin, 21, and Ilan Naibryf, 21

The bodies of 21-year-old Deborah Berezdivin and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Ilan Naibryf, were both recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 7 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 9.

The young couple were attending the funeral of a friend's father and were staying with Berezdivin's parents in the Champlain Towers South when it partially collapsed, according to Naibryf's parents.

Berezdivin and Naibryf knew each other from Jewish summer camp, Naibryf's parents told ABC News.

Berezdivin was a student at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and was related to members of the Kleiman family, who also were killed in the disaster, according to the Miami Herald.

Naibryf was a student at the University of Chicago, where he was a physics major with a minor in molecular engineering. He was active on campus, serving as president of the Chabad House student board and playing recreational soccer, according to a statement from the university.

He also was co-founder and CEO of STIX Financial, a stock-currency payment platform that was a 2021 College New Venture Challenge finalist, the university said.

His father, Carlos Naibryf, described him as "the son that every father would wish to have." His mother, Ronit Felszer, told ABC News that he, along with their two living children, was "precious" and "perfect."

Angela Velasquez, 60, and Julio Cesar Velasquez, 66

Angela Velasquez's body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 8 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department the following day. She was 60.

The body of her husband, 66-year-old Julio Cesar Velasquez, was recovered on July 9 and identified on July 11.

The couple lived in apartment No. 304 of the Champlain Towers South, according to WPLG.

Their daughter, Theresa Velasquez, was visiting and staying with them at the time of the collapse. She is still missing, according to WPLG.

Angela Velasquez was the owner of Fiorelli, a men's boutique in Weston, Florida, according to the Miami Herald.

Nicole Langesfeld, 26, and Luis Sadovnic, 28

The bodies of 26-year-old Nicole Langesfeld and her husband, 28-year-old Luis Sadovnic, were both recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 7 and then identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 10 and July 11, respectively.

The couple were recently wed and had moved into an apartment on the eighth floor of the Champlain Towers South just two months before it partially collapsed, according to WPLG.

Langesfeld worked as an attorney. Her friend, Leo Soto, described her as a "beautiful person."

"Her whole life was ahead, and it was starting in that apartment," Soto told ABC News in an interview. "They were going to start together a family."

Miguel Pazos, 55

The body of 55-year-old Miguel Pazos was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 8 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 10.

Oresme Gil Guerra, 60, and Beatriz Rodriguez Guerra, 52

Oresme Gil Guerra's body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 8 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 10. He was 60.

The body of his wife, 52-year-old Beatriz "Betty" Rodriguez Guerra, was recovered on July 8 and identified on July 12.

The couple lived on the ninth floor of the Champlain Towers South, according to WPLG.

They had planned to move out of the condominium soon, their daughter, Michelle Guerra, told The Daily Beast. She described her parents as "extremely hardworking individuals" who loved to travel.

Born in Cuba, Oresme Gil Guerra worked as a mechanical engineer. He and his wife leave behind two children as well as two stepchildren, according to The Daily Beast.

Elena Blasser, 64, and Elena Chavez, 87

Elena Blasser's body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 5 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 10. She was 64.

The body of her mother, 87-year-old Elena Chavez, was recovered on July 6 and identified on July 10.

The mother-daughter pair were affectionately known as the "Dos Elenas" among their family and friends. They fled Cuba during the revolution in the 1950s and lived in New York then Puerto Rico before finally settling in Florida. Both were passionate about traveling, and Chavez worked as a travel agent while Blasser spent her career in education, according to the Miami Herald.

Blasser's 6-year-old grandson, John, was supposed to have lunch with her and Chavez on the day of the collapse. Chavez was also supposed to take her great-grandson shopping for a bicycle for his birthday later that week.

"They were always there with my son," Blasser's son, Pablo Rodriguez, told WPLG.

Rodriguez said he spoke to his mother every day and she told him the day before the collapse that she had been woken up by creaking noises in the middle of the night.

"It's a detail I will never forget because at the time I didn't really pay much attention to it," he told WPLG.

Marina Restrepo Azen, 76

The body of 76-year-old Marina Restrepo Azen was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 7 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 10.

Azen lived alone in an apartment on the fourth floor of the Champlain Towers South, which she had called home for the past 20 years, according to The Washington Post.

Maria Gabriela Camou Font, 64

Maria Gabriela Camou Font's body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 8 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 11. She was 64.

Alfredo Leone, 48, and Lorenzo De Oliveira Leone, 5

The bodies of 48-year-old Alfredo Leone and his son, 5-year-old Lorenzo De Oliveira Leon, were both recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 8 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 11.

Raquel Oliveria, Alfredo's wife and Lorenzo's mother, was not home at the time of the collapse, according to WPLG.

Maria Torre, 76

Maria Torre was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 8 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 11. She was 76.

Edgar Gonzalez, 42

The body of 42-year-old Edgar Gonzalez was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 8 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 11.

Gonzalez worked as an attorney and lived in the Champlain Towers South with his wife, Angela, and their daughter, Devin, according to WPLG. All three were in the apartment at the time of the collapse, but Angela and Devin somehow survived and remain hospitalized in stable condition, family members told WPLG. It was unclear how the family became separated during the disaster.

Lisa Rosenberg, 27

Lisa Rosenberg's body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 9 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 12. She was 27.

Arnold Notkin, 87, and Maria Notkin, 81

Husband and wife Arnold "Arnie" Notkin, 87, and Maria Notkin, 81, lived in apartment No. 302 of the Champlain Towers South. Their bodies were recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 9, police said.

The two were married in 1993 and bought their Surfside condo the following year, according to the Miami Herald.

"They honeymooned in New York City where I played tour guide and they got to see many of their favorites in person like Regis Philbin and Jackie Mason," Maria Notkin's daughter Belinda Caspi Wiseman told the paper.

"They were a happy couple," family friend Fortuna Smukler told the AP.

Arnold Notkin, a retired physical education teacher, had an engaging personality and liked to tell stories, Smukler said.

"He had students who became famous, and he had to tell me about them, how they were good or mischievous," she told the AP.

Maria Notkin was a former treasurer of the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association, according to WPLG. She was fluent in Spanish, Yiddish and English and had worked as a paralegal and in banking, her daughter told the Miami Herald.

"She remembered everyone's birthdays and anniversaries, and it's those small details that endeared her to so many," Wiseman told the paper.

Judith Spiegel, 65

The body of 65-year-old Judith "Judy" Spiegel was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 9 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 12.

She lived in the Champlain Towers South with her husband, Kevin Spiegel, who was in California traveling for his job as a hospital administrator at the time of the collapse. The couple, who both grew up on Long Island in New York, met in 1978 and got married in 1982, according to the Miami Herald.

The couple's children, Rachel, Michael and Joshua, described Judy, a former stockbroker, as a "beloved mother" and "passionate" philanthropist.

"Our Mom Judy was the glue that kept our family together," they said in a statement. "All of the family mementos, photos, clothing and heirlooms our father and mother have collected over the past 65 years were lost in a matter of seconds when the Champlain Towers South building collapsed. "

Cassondra Billedeau Stratton, 40

Cassondra "Cassie" Billedeau Stratton's body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 10 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 12. She was 40.

Cassie was on the phone with her husband, 66-year-old Michael Stratton, who was in Washington, D.C. for work, when the Champlain Towers South partially collapsed and the line went dead, Michael told WPLG in a statement.

The couple got married in 2015 and have owned the apartment in Surfside for several years. Michael, a longtime Democratic political strategist from Denver, split his time between Florida, Colorado and Washington, D.C., while Cassie, who worked as a model, actress and Pilates instructor, split her time between Florida and New York.

Cassie was a mother to a daughter, Ariana, and a stepmother to Michael's two sons, Matt and Sam.

Cassie's sister, Ashley Dean, said she was "holding out every bit of hope with every ounce of everything inside of me as a human being" that Cassie would still be alive.

"I just love her so much and I struggle to even grasp the thought of living the rest of my life without her," Dean told ABC News in an interview. "I feel so empty because Cassie was just so full of life."

Fabian Nunez, 57

The body of 57-year-old Fabian Nunez was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 8 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 12. He was 57.

Nunez's husband, Andres Galfrascoli, and their 6-year-old daughter, Sofia, remain missing. The family is from Argentina, according to Argentine newspaper La Nacion.

Catalina Gomez Ramirez, 45,;Luis F. Barth Tobar, 51; and Valeria Barth, 14

Catalina Gomez Ramirez and her husband, Luis F. Barth Tobar, were visiting Florida from Colombia with their teenage daughter, Valaria, Tobar's sister-in-law told ABC News.

The parents, both lawyers, were recovered on July 10, the Miami-Dade Police Department reported in the following days. Valeria was recovered on July 11, police said.

The family was in town to get the COVID-19 vaccine and visit family and were staying in a friend's apartment at the condo building when it collapsed, Tobar's brother, Sergio Barth, told The New York Times.

Andres Levine, 26

The body of 26-year-old Andres Levine was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 11 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 13.

Levine was engaged and set to be married in August, according to the Miami Herald. He had moved to Florida from Venezuela seven years ago and was working in finance.

"He'd only hang out with real friends, and he'd only do whatever made him happy," Levine's friend, Esther Beniflah Melul, told the paper. "That was my favorite thing about him. We always got the real him."

Moises Rodan Brief, 28

Moises Rodan Brief's body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 11 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 13. He was 28.

Brief had recently graduated from the University of Florida, where he studied computer engineering, according to the Miami Herald.

Rabbi Berl Goldman, co-director of the Jewish Center at the University of Florida, described Brief as a "light among his peers" to Chabad.org.

Brief had ties to two other victims who died in the collapse -- he was a cousin of Andres Levine, and the two went to the same high school in Venezuela as Luis Sadovnic, according to the Miami Herald.

"They all left Venezuela looking for a better future and better opportunities," Esther Beniflah Melul, who attended the same school and is close friends with Levine, told the paper. "We're all in shock."

Mercedes Fuentes Urgelles, 61, and Raymond Urgelles, 61

The bodies of 61-year-old Mercedes "Mercy" Fuentes Urgelles and her husband, 61-year-old Raymond "Ray" Urgelles, were both recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 11 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 13.

The couple lived on the second floor of the Champlain Towers South, according to WPLG. They leave behind two children.

Michelle Anna Pazos, 23

The body of Michelle Anna Pazos was recovered on July 9 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 15. She was 23.

Mihai Radulescu, 82

The body of 82-year-old Mihai Radulescu was recovered on July 9 and identified by police on July 15.

He lived on the fourth floor of the condo building.

Unnamed victims

The body of a Miami firefighter's 7-year-old daughter was among those recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 2. The tragic news was announced during a press briefing later that morning.

Although officials have confirmed the girl's age, the Miami-Dade Police Department said it is not releasing her name per a request from the family.

The firefighter was not part of the crew that discovered the girl's body, but he was notified, according to Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky.

Cominsky told reporters that rescue workers were "emotional" after the discovery of a first responder's own daughter, which "takes a toll."

Meanwhile, the bodies of a 5-year-old and a 44-year-old were recovered on July 8. Their names have also been withheld at their family's request, police said.

ABC News' Alyssa Acquavella, Phoebe Bogdanoff, Oriana Bravo, Miles Cohen, Matt Foster, Kate Hodgson, Stephanie Ramos, Miles Cohen, Nadine Shubailat, Gina Sunseri, Jim Vojtech, Stephanie Wash and Nery Ynclan contributed to this report.

