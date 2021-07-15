‘Ted Lasso’ leads TV Critics Association awards with five nods; ‘WandaVision’, ‘Mare of Easttown’ among other multiple nominees

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2021 at 3:38 pm

Apple TV+

Fresh from its 20 Emmy nominations earlier this week, the Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso leads the pack with five nominations for this year's Television Critics Association (TCA) awards.

Jason Sudeikis' series is in good company: Disney+'s Emmy leader WandaVision, along with HBO's Emmy nominees Mare of Easttown, Hacks, and I Will Destroy You all earned four TCA nominations each.

Other shows recognized by the Television Academy this week were also represented in the TCA's nominations, including The Flight Attendant, The Mandalorian, and Pose.

Like last year, the pandemic means no actual event will be held for the winners to gather their gold; instead, they'll be notified at a later date.

Here are the nominees for the 37th Annual Television Critics Association Awards:



INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – HBO

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird – Showtime

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad – Amazon

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision – Disney+

Mj Rodriguez, Pose – FX

Omar Sy, Lupin – Netflix

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown – HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Bo Burnham, Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant – HBO Max

Maya Erskine, Pen15 – Hulu

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Girls5Eva – Peacock

Charlotte Nicdao, Mythic Quest – Apple TV+

Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO Max

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Bridgerton – Netflix

The Flight Attendant – HBO Max

Hacks – HBO Max

I May Destroy You – HBO

Mare of Easttown – HBO

P-Valley – Starz

Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

WandaVision – Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix

The Good Lord Bird – Showtime

I May Destroy You – HBO

It's a Sin – HBO Max

Mare of Easttown – HBO

The Queen's Gambit – Netflix

The Underground Railroad – Amazon

WandaVision – Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Bridgerton – Netflix

The Crown – Netflix

For All Mankind – Apple TV+

The Handmaid's Tale – Hulu

Lovecraft Country – HBO

The Mandalorian – Disney+

Pose – FX

P-Valley – Starz

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

The Flight Attendant – HBO Max

Girls5Eva – Peacock

Hacks – HBO Max

Mythic Quest – Apple TV+

Pen15 – Hulu

Superstore – NBC

Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist – NBC



PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Bridgerton – Netflix

Hacks – HBO Max

I May Destroy You – HBO

Mare of Easttown – HBO

The Queen's Gambit – Netflix

Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

The Underground Railroad – Amazon

WandaVision – Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock

A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Comedy Central

Desus & Mero – Showtime

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO

Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS

Saturday Night Live – NBC

Ziwe – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

Allen v. Farrow – HBO

City So Real – NatGeo

Framing Britney Spears – FX/FX On Hulu

Frontline – PBS

I'll Be Gone in the Dark – HBO

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special – CBS

The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC

60 Minutes – CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

Couples Therapy – Showtime

Deaf U – Netflix

The Great Pottery Throw Down – HBO Max

Legendary – HBO Max

Nailed It! Double Trouble – Netflix

The Real World Homecoming: New York – Paramount+

Taste the Nation – Hulu

Top Chef: Portland – Bravo

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix

Bluey – Disney Jr.

Donkey Hodie – PBS Kids

Emily's Wonder Lab – Netflix

Odd Squad – PBS Kids

Sesame Street – HBO

Waffles + Mochi – Netflix

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – PBS Kids

