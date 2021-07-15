Watch first trailer for 50 Cent’s ‘BMF’; DJ Khaled joins celebrity judge panel for TBS’ ‘Go-Big Show’; and more

Courtesy of STARZ

The first teaser trailer to 50 Cent's new Starz drama BMF has been released.

Inspired by the Black Mafia Family -- also known as the B.M.F. -- the new series will premiere on Sunday, September 26, at 9 p.m. ET. It will then move to its regular time slot at 8 p.m. ET. on Sunday, October 3. As previously reported, BMF follows the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, who "rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country." The series stars Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr., Russell Hornsby, Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony and Serayah, among others.

In other news, Grammy Award-winning producer and artist DJ Khaled has been tapped to join the celebrity judging panel for season two of TBS' Go-Big Show. He joins Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes on the panel. The extreme talent-competition series, hosted by Bert Kreischer, features "some of the most extreme and death defying acts from around the country" as they battle to impress the judges and advance toward the finale's ultimate $100,000 prize. Production on season two of Go-Big Show begins in August.

Finally, Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga has set their season-two premiere date. The new season will launch on September 8 with three new episodes, followed by an additional episode every Wednesday. Created and written by Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA, the series follows the group's formation and examines how Bobby Diggs, better known as RZA, took his vision for the group and made it a success. Wu-Tang: An American Saga stars Shameik Moore, Ashton Sanders, Erika Alexanderand Joey Bada$$, among others.

