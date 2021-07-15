New cross for First Christian Church

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2021 at 1:48 pm

TYLER — After 24 months, First Christian Church-Tyler will have a new cross on its steeple. Rising more than 110 feet, it replaces the cross originally installed when the church was built in 1965. Senior Minister Dr. Chris Pulliam says the old cross was removed when it was found to be listing slightly. The rebuilding of the church began in 2014, evolving from an air conditioning issue to a larger renovation project. First Christian Church has been a landmark on East Texas’s busiest corner — South Broadway at Loop 323 — for more than 55 years. It serves not only as a center for congregational worship but also welcomes dozens of community groups and organizations to the campus, according to a news release. The installation of the cross is tentatively scheduled for Monday morning.

