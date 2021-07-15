Today is Thursday July 15, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


New cross for First Christian Church

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2021 at 1:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

New cross for First Christian ChurchTYLER — After 24 months, First Christian Church-Tyler will have a new cross on its steeple. Rising more than 110 feet, it replaces the cross originally installed when the church was built in 1965. Senior Minister Dr. Chris Pulliam says the old cross was removed when it was found to be listing slightly. The rebuilding of the church began in 2014, evolving from an air conditioning issue to a larger renovation project. First Christian Church has been a landmark on East Texas’s busiest corner — South Broadway at Loop 323 — for more than 55 years. It serves not only as a center for congregational worship but also welcomes dozens of community groups and organizations to the campus, according to a news release. The installation of the cross is tentatively scheduled for Monday morning.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design