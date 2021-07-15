TJC accreditation reaffirmed

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2021 at 12:52 pm

TYLER — The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges Board of Trustees has reaffirmed the accreditation of Tyler Junior College until 2031. According to a news release, the decision was made during the Commission’s June meeting, and TJC received its official notification letter earlier this month. The SASCOC board offered no recommendations or issues, essentially giving TJC a clean bill of health for the next 10 years, according to the release. The reaffirmation enables TJC to continue awarding credit, granting degrees, and accessing state and federal financial aid for students. Accreditation also ensures quality control, assessment of outcomes, and a focus on continuous improvement; and retaining accreditation requires careful attention to fulfilling the institution’s mission and meeting published standards, according to the release.

