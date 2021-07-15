Food Bank unveils strategic plan

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2021 at 1:22 pm

TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank announces a strategic plan for $11.8 million in investments across its 26-county service area. According to a news release, the plan will work to ensure that the one in five East Texans who are facing hunger have access to the nutritious food they need. CEO Dennis Cullinane says it’s a timely move, pointing to “a heightened awareness of hunger in East Texas” brought about by the pandemic. The new strategic plan comes after philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, ex-wife to Jeff Bezos, announced an unsolicited investment in the East Texas Food Bank in December.

According to the release, the plan includes six key strategic initiatives in its highest-need communities:

1. Major Partner Agency Investment – ETFB will invest in strategic partner food pantries to expand their capacity to provide traditional meal distribution as a primary way to increase local food resources and increase their SNAP outreach and applications.

2. Resource Centers – ETFB will bring the resource center model started in North Lufkin to other high-need communities. The resource centers will include a client-choice, healthy pantry and other wrap-around support services to provide a one-stop-shop of support for families.

3. Targeted Direct and Mobile Pantry Distributions – ETFB will continue direct, targeted distributions it started during the pandemic to reach low-income, under-resourced neighborhoods with fresh produce.

4. Fresh Produce and Purchasing Program – There is a high need for fresh produce, which is crucial for a healthy diet. ETFB will continue scaling its fresh produce and purchased food program to increase the availability and variety of items to its partner agencies.

5. State and National Advocacy – ETFB will work in partnership with Feeding Texas and Feeding America to secure high-priority public policy, legislation and resources to support the collective, long-term goals to end hunger.

6. Infrastructure – Key investments will include building out the East Texas Food Bank facilities and fleet and adding the staffing needed to meet this ambitious goal.

Click here to learn more about the Food Bank, including upcoming drive-thru distributions. Note that there’s one this Friday from 8-10 a.m. at Tyler’s Lindsey Park.

Go Back