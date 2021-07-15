Today is Thursday July 15, 2021
New principal for Tyler Legacy High School

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2021 at 11:52 am
New principal for Tyler Legacy High SchoolTYLER – Tyler ISD trustees have named Dr. Kristen Walls the new principal of Tyler Legacy High School. Walls served as academic dean and assistant principal at the school, then known as Robert E. Lee, from 2017 through 2020. In 2020, she became the principal at Hogg Middle School. Walls succeeds Daniel Crawford, who resigned and was then arrested in a drug case that emerged in early June. Gary Brown has been serving as interim principal.



 
