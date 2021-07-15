18-year-old joining Blue Origin’s 1st passenger spaceflight

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2021 at 11:38 am

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – A Dutch 18-year-old is about to become the youngest person in space. The rocket company Blue Origin announced Thursday that instead of a $28 million auction winner launching with founder Jeff Bezos on Tuesday from West Texas, runner-up Oliver Daemen will be on board. He’ll rocket away with an aviation pioneer who will become the oldest person in space at age 82. The student took a year off after high school to obtain his private pilot’s license. He’ll attend the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands in September. Blue Origin says the yet-to-be-identified winner of the charity auction has a scheduling conflict and will catch a future flight.

