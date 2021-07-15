2 men found dead at former Versace mansion near anniversary of fashion icon’s killing

(MIAMI) -- Two men were found dead at the former Versace mansion in Miami just one day before the 24th anniversary of the death of fashion designer Gianni Versace there.

A member of the housekeeping staff at The Villa Casa Casuarina found the two men in a room Wednesday afternoon, and police and fire rescue arrived on scene around 1:30 p.m.

The victims were identified as Adam Rashap, 31, of New Jersey, and Alexander Gross, 30, of Pennsylvania, according to police.

Both had gunshot wounds to the head, and a preliminary investigation points to the incident being an "apparent double suicide," Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the Miami Beach Police Department, told ABC News.

The scene was contained to the hotel room, and detectives have launched a full investigation, Miami Beach police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The hotel did not respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Versace, the iconic Italian fashion designer, purchased the mansion in 1992, and today the Spanish-style villa operates as a restaurant and boutique hotel.

Thursday marks the 24th anniversary of Versace's death. He was returning home to the mansion on his usual morning walk from the nearby News Cafe when he was shot in the head on the front steps of the home by Andrew Cunanan.

Cunanan went on a violent killing spree in which he killed four other men before targeting Versace, investigators said at the time. He died by suicide eight days after Versace's shooting.

