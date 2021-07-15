Chris Hemsworth’s trainer/stunt double describes going from “Fat Thor” to god shape in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Bobby Holland Hanton has been Chris Hemsworth's friend, trainer and stunt double for 14 films, including the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

Bobby began doubling for Hemsworth on 2013's Thor: The Dark World, after the former gymnast and soccer player deliberately "worked out like a madman" so he could stand-in for the God of Thunder instead of Tom Hiddleston's Loki.

Hanton has taken the hits for Hemsworth ever since, including when Thor let himself go as 'Fat Thor' in Avengers: Endgame.

"I actually said to Chris, 'Does that mean that we will get to get fat once in our lives, once in our career, we can actually just eat pizza and ice cream every day, all day and not have to worry?' And he was like, 'Unfortunately not,'" Hanton jokes.

Because Marvel Studios shot Infinity War and Endgame simultaneously, Thor's Endgame depression weight was added using a realistic fat suit.

"Trying to do stunts...just in normal get-up is hard enough, but then to try and add a Thor suit, the cape, a fat suit, your stunt pads, your stunt harness, I just felt like the Michelin Man," Hanton laughs.

But as we've seen on Instagram, Hemsworth's bod is godlier than ever for Love and Thunder. "He just wanted to take it to that next level," Hanton says. "And boy, did he take it to the next level. He was a monster."

Their hard work -- as a double, Hanton has to keep up, of course -- has been compiled, step-by-step, in the new Centr Power workout on Hemsworth's fitness app, Centr.

"Centr Power is a muscle building program, and the reason we did it is because that's exactly what we had to do for Love and Thunder is put muscle on and put size on and be the strongest, healthiest versions of ourselves that we could be," Bobby explains. "So with that trial and error of training and coming up with different ideas, but still knowing that we both have to be agile, we still need to be able to do the fights. We still need to be able to do the stunts. And we tweaked our diet here and there. And that's also on the program as well."

The program is available for all levels, from beginner through advanced. "You can take it as slow or as fast as you want...but as long as you follow the guidelines, you will achieve the results," Hanton promises.

Of course, he can't give spoilers, but Hanton says of Love and Thunder, "We knew that this was going to be amazing. I'm excited to say it's going to be crazy." The film was written and directed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, who Bobby first met when doubling for Ryan Reynolds in 2011's Green Lantern.

Hanton added, "I've got a little part in it which I'm stoked about. The stunt team [was] absolutely incredible out in Australia with stunt coordinator Kyle Gardiner. And we put some really amazing stuff together."

He enthuses, "Chris was on form, Taika's on form. I think everyone's going to be very, very, very pleased with the final result."

