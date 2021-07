Bucks battle back to tie NBA Finals in Game 4

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2021

(MILWAUKEE) -- The NBA Finals is now anyone’s game.

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns at home Wednesday night, 109-103, to tie up the series 2-2.

Both teams will now head to Phoenix for Game 5, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday.

