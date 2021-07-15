ATM robbery under investigation

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2021 at 7:34 am

TYLER — Tyler police are investigating an ATM robbery at a local bank early Thursday morning. According to our news partner KETK, officers responded to an alarm just after 3 a.m. at American State Bank on Loop 323 and New Copeland Road. A silver pickup truck that is believed to belong to the robber was abandoned at the scene and investigators said they are trying to track him down on foot. The truck was left behind with the keys still in the ignition and the engine running. It is unclear how much money was stolen from the ATM or how many people were involved.

