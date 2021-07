Scoreboard roundup — 7/14/21

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2021 at 5:01 am

iStock

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Milwaukee 109, Phoenix 103

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

WNBA All-Stars Team 93, USA Woman's National Team 84

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back