Richard Sherman in custody after arrest at in-laws’ home, car accident

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2021 at 7:21 pm

By ESPN.com news

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman is facing several charges, including one on suspicion of burglary domestic violence, after he was arrested at his wife’s parents’ residence in Redmond, Washington, early Wednesday.

Redmond Police Department Chief Darrell Lowe said at a news conference Wednesday that Sherman also faces charges of suspicion of resisting arrest and malicious mischief. In addition, Washington State Patrol Capt. Ron Mead said at the news conference that his department is also ready to refer Sherman to prosecutors for possible misdemeanor DUI and hit-and-run charges related to a separate incident Wednesday.

Sherman sustained minor lacerations to a lower leg and ankle and was treated at a local hospital as a result of contact from a police dog, which was used in his apprehension, Lowe said. An officer at the scene also received minor injuries, he said.

Sherman was booked at 6:08 a.m. PT Wednesday at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle. Records state he was denied bail, but a spokesman for the Redmond Police Department told ESPN that is standard procedure for suspects of domestic violence until they can appear before a judge.

Sherman’s hearing before the judge will not take place until Thursday afternoon. The judge will determine if there was probable cause for an arrest and also set bail.

The domestic violence component of the charge Sherman faces, which is a felony, is because of his relation to the occupants of the residence. The malicious mischief charge is in relation to the damage he allegedly did to their front door, Lowe said. No one at the residence sustained injuries and Sherman did not gain entry into the residence, Lowe said.

Redmond police received a 911 call at approximately 1:49 a.m. PT from one of the residents of the home, at which at least four adults were present, saying that Sherman was trying to gain entrance. Lowe said he was unsure if children were present.

Lowe said that the Washington State Patrol received a 911 call at approximately 1:26 a.m. PT about a possibly impaired driver after Sherman allegedly drove his SUV into a closed construction zone. The call was made by a worker in the construction zone, Mead said, noting “we’re very fortunate there were no injuries.” Police responded and found the vehicle, which had “significant” damage on the driver’s side as a result from contact with a barrier, in a nearby parking lot. They ran the plates on the vehicle and determined it was registered to Sherman.

In their efforts to find Sherman, the Washington State Patrol was alerted to the incident called into Redmond police and went to that location and assisted in the arrest. Officers and state troopers tried to calm the situation by developing a rapport with the football star, authorities said. One trooper told Sherman how, as a teenager, he worked as a valet and once parked Sherman’s car.

Lowe said the situation between Sherman and police turned after he was informed they had probable cause to place him under arrest. At that point, he began to walk away and increased his pace, at which time the K-9 unit was deployed to aid in the arrest.

The Washington State Patrol received a blood search warrant and took a sample from Sherman, Mead said. Those results are still pending. Lowe said that police could smell an “odor of intoxicant emitting from [Sherman’s] breath.”

“At this time we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody,” Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, told The Seattle Times. “My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

Sherman, 33, completed his third season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks.

The NFL said Wednesday that it “investigates any incident involving law enforcement and if there is a violation of the personal conduct policy the player would be facing discipline.”

Sherman also is a vice president of the NFL Players Association’s executive committee.

“We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved,” the NFLPA said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us.”

Sherman has been selected to five Pro Bowls and is a three-time first-team All-Pro in his 10 NFL seasons.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Go Back