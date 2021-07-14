Netflix to release an animated series created by Meghan Markle

As part of the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry's deal with Netflix, the streamer announced today that it's bringing to life an animated project with the working title Pearl.

According to Netflix, the show will be a "family series that centers on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history."

The project will be created under the runaway royals' Archewell Productions banner, named after their first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, and co-produced by David Furnish, Elton John's husband; the celebrity couple are pals with Harry and Meghan Markle.

"Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges," Markle says in a statement. "David...and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."

The series will be co-produced by Sherlock Gnomes and Tangled vet Carolyn Soper and Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan and Amanda Rynda.

