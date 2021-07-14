Marlon Wayans’ new comedy special to air on HBO Max; ‘Good Times, The Jeffersons’ head to Amazon Prime & IMDb TV; & more

Marlon Wayans is giving his fans a brand new comedy special.

On Wednesday, HBO Max revealed that Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is will premiere on the channel on Thursday, August 19. According to announcement, Marlon's new special will explore his fears, which include "raising a daughter, dealing with a rebellious teenage son, and... the realization that his bad decisions are what tore his family apart."

In other news, Prime Video and IMDb TV have closed a licensing deal with Sony Pictures Television for multiple TV series from legendary producer Norman Lear. Those series include All in the Family, GoodTimes, Maude, One Day at a Time, 227, Diff'rent Strokes and The Jeffersons. Some of the shows will be available on Prime Video's SVOD platform, while others will be available on ad-supported IMDb TV. Starting tomorrow, July 15, 227 and Diff'rent Strokes will launch on Prime Video and All in the Family,Good Times, Maude and One Day at a Time will launch on IMDb TV. Meanwhile, The Jeffersons,Sanford & Son and Sanford will launch on the SVOD service sometime later in 2021.

Finally, Jordan Sparks is set to executive produce and star in the upcoming Hallmark Channel Christmas film A Christmas Treasure, Deadline has learned. The film follows Sparks as Lou, a woman who finds her grandfather's old journal and "questions whether she should move to New York after Christmas to further her writing career." The singer also will perform two classic Christmas songs in the film, "This Christmas" and "Oh Holy Night," the latter of which will feature her accompanying herself on piano. A release date for A Christmas Treasure has yet to be announced.

