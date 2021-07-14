Man accused of raping teen 100 times requests jury trial

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2021 at 2:34 pm

TYLER – A Tyler man who allegedly raped a woman more than 100 times over a four-year period requested a jury trial for next year at a hearing in Tyler on Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, 55-year-old Angelo O’Neal is charged with sexual assault of a child. The victim, now in her twenties, alleged that O’Neal raped her at his home more than 100 times between 2011 and 2015. O’Neal was required to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty in Henderson County to charges of indecency with a child in 1996. He was sentenced to eight years of probation.

