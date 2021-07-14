Today is Wednesday July 14, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


The Children’s Park hosts Bears and Brews

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2021 at 1:51 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Children’s Park hosts Bears and BrewsTYLER — The Children’s Park of Tyler will host a Bears and Brews event July 31 at True Vine Brewery on Earl Campbell Parkway. Park officials say there will be fun and games for the whole family, including a teddy bear auction and rock painting. True Vine is donating $1 per beer, from one of their special beers, served that day. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. with the live auction beginning at 6:30, led by Friend of the Park and former Tyler Mayor Barbara Bass. The Children’s Park of Tyler provides bereavement care to families who are grieving the loss of a child. Click here for more information.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by GroupM7 Design & ATW Media, LLC