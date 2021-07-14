The Children’s Park hosts Bears and Brews

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2021 at 1:51 pm

TYLER — The Children’s Park of Tyler will host a Bears and Brews event July 31 at True Vine Brewery on Earl Campbell Parkway. Park officials say there will be fun and games for the whole family, including a teddy bear auction and rock painting. True Vine is donating $1 per beer, from one of their special beers, served that day. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. with the live auction beginning at 6:30, led by Friend of the Park and former Tyler Mayor Barbara Bass. The Children’s Park of Tyler provides bereavement care to families who are grieving the loss of a child. Click here for more information.

