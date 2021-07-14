Today is Wednesday July 14, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Demi Moore: Working it in swimwear on a working vacation?

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2021 at 1:02 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Demi Moore is showing off what 58 looks like for her, in a series of Instagram snaps showing off the Indecent Proposal star in a black bikini. 

"Getting ready for another day in paradise," the actress captioned the snaps, which were taken in Greece. 

Page Six reports Moore was in Crete as the godmother for the christening of the baby of some mogul friends, but turned the event into a vacation.

However, here's a pretty decent proposal: Moore could arguably log the entire trip as a working vacation as far as write-offs go, because the suit she's wearing is from Andie Swim, a company in which she invested back in 2018. 

In fact, Moore -- along with her daughters Rumer, Scout and Talullah -- recently all rocked swimsuit looks from the company on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by GroupM7 Design & ATW Media, LLC