ETBU reaches Mabee challenge grant goal

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2021 at 12:43 pm

MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University has achieved a goal by raising more than $6 million for the Great Commission Center campaign. ETBU last summer received a $1.5 million challenge grant from the J. E. and L. E. Mabee Foundation, requiring the university to raise $6 million by mid-July 2021, in order to receive the challenge grant funds. Achievement of the $6 million goal brings the total amount to over $7.5 million. The challenge grant marks the Mabee Foundation’s largest gift to ETBU. Among other things, the 23,500 square foot Great Commission Center will be home to one of ETBU’s largest academic programs, the Fred Hale School of Business, according to a news release.

