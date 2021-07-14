City council addresses a range of topics

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2021 at 1:10 pm

TYLER — Lots of news to report following Wednesday’s Tyler City Council meeting. The city authorized $12.8 million to rehabilitate its sanitary sewer system and pay for emergency sewer repairs. It’s all part of a 10-year agreement to deal with wastewater issues that went into effect in 2017. The Council also agreed to move forward after receiving a grant to extend its Legacy Trail 2.2 miles. The project will add 1.7 miles of shared-use path and half a mile of sidewalks from Peete Elementary connecting with Stewart Park along the roadway rights-of-way and through Winters Park.

On another matter, the city has been awarded a grant to fund a Downtown National Historic District nomination. Officials say this nomination will increase the availability of investment incentives for underutilized properties within the heart of the city. On yet another front, the Council adopted the 2021 Transit Route Study as a guide for making decisions for the future growth and enhancement of bus service for the city. The city also agreed to extend the T. J. Austin sidewalk project, building sidewalks along North Palace Avenue from Gentry Parkway to West Queen Street and on North Moore Avenue from West Harmony Street to West Franklin Street. Additionally, the Council selected Garrett and Associates for the renovation of the future Fire Department Headquarters and gave the go-ahead to repair and restore 43 utility cuts in historic brick streets.

