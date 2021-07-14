Ruby Rose reveals the real reason she left ‘Batwoman’

Ruby Rose shocked fans in May of last year with the announcement that she would be leaving the groundbreaking CW series Batwoman after just one season. Now she's finally revealed why.

During an interview on Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O Show, the 35-year-old actress and model said the real reason she stepped down from her role as Kate Kane was because she was allergic to her latex costume.

“I did find out that I was allergic to latex...unfortunately, my mask is latex,” Rose explained. “I was getting worse and worse, because as you get more contact with it, I guess you get more reactions. I took off the [mask] at the end, and my face was just hives. My throat was all messed up.”

Adds the Australian actress, “It was like it was out of a scary movie.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly last year, the Orange Is the New Black alum cited a back injury she suffered while filming Batwoman as the reason for leaving the show.

"I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed. I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal cord," she revealed back then.

Rose made history as the first lesbian superhero to be cast in a scripted live-action TV series.

Kate Kane was recast with 26-year-old English actress Wallis Day. Javicia Leslie assumed the role of Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, becoming the first Black woman to play the crime fighter.

