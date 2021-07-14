Reebok and “Peppa Pig” partner to launch kids-only collection

(NEW YORK) -- Peppa Pig super fans, brace yourselves.

Reebok and Hasbro have partnered to release an all-new kids-only collection.

Officially releasing on July 19, the collection will include five unique Peppa Pig-inspired sneakers featuring everything from the beloved Peppa character to special designs mirrored after her friends Suzy Sheep and Candy Cat.

Reebok's latest collaboration with Hasbro was inspired by the success of both brands' first capsule collections, which launched together in February.

Each sneaker has been designed to encourage children to explore and allow their imaginations to run wild.

One standout from the Reebok x Peppa Pig collection is the Club C sneaker, which is inspired by one of the athletic brand's classic models. It features Peppa and her friends peeking out of the plant and flower illustrations on each side of the shoe. There are also hidden graphics on the outer soles and heel tabs.

Another great pick from the latest line was inspired by one of Peppa's go-to summertime activities, which is to blow bubbles. The sneaker is bright pink and also includes fun whimsical glitter-filled graphics along each side as well as the heel of the shoe.

Except for the preschool Classic Leather and preschool Club C sneakers, parents and kids alike will be happy to see that most of the shoes have easy-to-access stretch lace or velcro straps.

In case you are planning ahead for back-to-school shopping, these might be a great addition to your shopping lists.

